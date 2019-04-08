R.I.P. Seymour Cassel, favorite star of John Cassavetes and Wes Anderson, has died at 84

Seymour Cassel in Rushmore

Seymour Cassel, Oscar-nominated actor and favorite star of filmmakers such as John Cassavetes and Wes Anderson, has died. He was 84.

According to Variety, Cassel died on Sunday in Los Angeles after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Born in Detroit on January 22nd, 1935, Cassel first came to prominence with the pioneering independent works of Cassavetes, making his debut with an uncredited role in the filmmaker’s 1958 debut, Shadows.

This would begin a fruitful working relationship that would continue with a number of films, including 1961’s Too Late Blues, 1968’s Faces, for which he received an Academy Award nomination and a National Society of Film Critics Award, 1971’s Minnie and Moskowitz, 1976’s The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, 1977’s Opening Night, and 1984’s Love Streams.

With Anderson, Cassel met the Texas filmmaker after appearing in Alexandre Rockwell’s Sundance stunner In the Soup, and he was then cast in 1998’s Rushmore, 2001’s The Royal Tenenbaums, and 2004’s The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Outside of the two filmmakers, a number of Cassel’s other highlights include Warren Beatty’s 1990 adaptation of Dick Tracy, Steve Buscemi’s 1996 directorial debut Trees Lounge, and four seasons of HBO’s Tracey Takes On….

Cassel is survived by his three children, his seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.