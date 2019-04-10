Menu
The Raconteurs cover Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)”: Stream

The Third Man Records catalog has also finally arrived on Bandcamp

by
on April 10, 2019, 11:39am
The Raconteurs "Hey Gyp" cover song release stream new rock music jack white
The Raconteurs, photo via Third Man Records Instagram

The Raconteurs are returning in June with their first album in 11 years, Help Us Stranger. As to be expected from the Jack White-led outfit, the lead-up to the new record has been nothing short of eventful. In just the last few days, they staged their live comeback at Third Man Records’ 10th anniversary concert in Nashville; offered up the debut of multiple new songs; and even announced a lengthy North American tour.

White & co. are continuing their hot streak today with their cover of “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)”. While Donovan’s 1965 original carried its own dose of grit, The Raconteurs breathe pure fire into their rendition.

(Read: Jack White in 10 Songs)

Take a listen below.

The Raconteurs’ cover of “Hey Gyp” will appear on Help Us Stranger, which is due out June 21st. The track’s release coincides with Third Man Records’ arrival on Bandcamp.

Tickets for The Raconteurs’ upcoming tour go on sale Friday, April 12th, and can be purchased here.

To stock up on all of the group’s past vinyl releases, head on here.

