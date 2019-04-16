Rammstein tease new song riffs from upcoming album: Stream

Rammstein

With the release of the new Rammstein new album a month away, the German industrial metal act is offering up some new audio teases in the form of brief riffs from two new songs — “Radio” and “Zeig Dich” (listen below).

The new snippets follow the full video for the first single, “Deutschland”, which was released in late March. The album, which is untitled, arrives May 17th, and marks the band’s first LP since 2009. It is available for pre-order here.



Regarding the new album, guitarist Richard Kruspe told us, “I think it’s going to be an album that has a certain kind of potential that Rammstein hasn’t achieved yet. For me, one of the reasons to step back into making records with Rammstein was to balance the popularity of the band as a live act with the actual music. With Rammstein, people tend to talk about the fire and all the live stuff. I thought, ‘I don’t want to be another KISS,’ where people talk about makeup and stuff like that and no one talks about the music.”

In support of the album, Rammstein will embark on a European tour in June. Most shows are sold out, but tickets for select dates can be found here. Thus far, no North American dates have been announced.