Rico Nasty and Kenny Beats reveal new album Anger Management: Stream

Nine-track effort was reportedly completed in just five days

by
on April 25, 2019, 1:11am
Rico Nasty Anger Management album release stream Kenny Beats
Rico Nasty, photo by Debi Del Grande

New York’s own Rico Nasty has teamed up with producer Kenny Beats for a new collaborative album called Anger Management. It’s available to stream in its entirety below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The joint effort spans nine tracks, including titles like “Cold”, “Cheat Code”, and “Sell Out”. Atlanta hip-hop outfit EarthGang, our previous Artist of the Month, guest on a song dubbed “Big Titties”, while Splurge lends a hand on “Mood”. According to an Instagram post from Kenny Beats earlier this year, the two knocked out the whole LP in just a matter of five days.

Anger Management follows Rico Nasty’s Nasty mixtape from Summer 2018; she recently contributed to Duckwrth’s newest single, “LOVE IS LIKE A MOSHPIT”. As for Kenny Beats, he spent the end of last year working alongside both Vic Mensa and JPEGMAFIA.

Anger Management Artwork:

rico nasty anger management album artwork cover

Anger Management Tracklist:
01. Cold
02. Cheat Code
03. Hatin
04. Big Titties (feat. EarthGang)
05. Skit
06. Relative
07. Mood (feat. Splurge)
08. Sell Out
09. Again

Anger management drops tomorrow at midnight

Rico Nasty is slated to perform at Primavera Sound, Pitchfork Music Festival, and Afropunk Brooklyn, among other festivals. Find tickets to her upcoming gigs by heading here.

