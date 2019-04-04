Ringworm unleash video for new song, “Acquiesce”: Stream

Ringworm, photo by Barb Merritt

Veteran metallic hardcore act Ringworm are set to release their new album, Death Becomes My Voice, on May 3rd, via Relapse Records, and the Cleveland band has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the video for the crushing new track, “Acquiesce” (watch below).

The video contains a narrative that continues a story told in two previous Ringworm videos, with frontman Human Furnace telling us, “The ‘Acquiesce’ video is a sequel to the ‘Shades of Blue’ video, and actually a third act of an ongoing story, that started with our very first video for 2005’s ‘Justice Replaced by Revenge.’”

He adds, “It’s another small piece of a larger story, that we’re planning on telling in its entirety soon, as its own stand-alone short film, this fall. We’ll have a longer director’s curt of the video shortly. It’ll let you in on more of the story told over the course of the three videos, complete with storyboard to scene side-by-side comparisons, and a brief outline of the story.”

Ringworm formed 30 years ago, and have been going strong ever since, last releasing the album Snake Church in 2016.

Death Becomes My Voice marks the band’s eighth full-length studio album, and it’s available for pre-order in various packages at this location. Check out the “Acquiesce” video below.