Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell movie gets R-rating for strong sadistic violence, graphic nudity, and drug use

Rob Zombie, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Rob Zombie is celebrating the rating that the Motion Picture Association of America has just bestowed upon his upcoming horror film, 3 From Hell, which has been given an R-rating for “strong sadistic violence” and more debauchery.

The rocker-director took to Facebook to reveal the rating, saying, “What’s Baby so happy about? Well, 3 FROM HELL has officially received an R-RATING from the MPAA for ‘strong sadistic violence, language throughout, sexual content, graphic nudity and drug use.’ Yup that sounds about right. Seriously would you expect anything else from these f*cking Rejects?”



Zombie is most likely ecstatic that the film didn’t receive an NC-17, which would limit the scale of its release, but judging from his past films and the reasons behind this particular R-rating, we’re guessing it was a close call.

While it was reported back in January that Zombie had completed production on the film, that wasn’t actually correct. In fact, he went on record to clarify that he hadn’t finished the movie at that time. However, production finally wrapped up earlier this month.

3 From Hell serves as the long-awaited third film in the trilogy that includes 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses and 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects. It stars Rob’s wife, Sherri Moon Zombie, as well as Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Clint Howard, and Jeff Daniel Phillips, among others.

While no official date has been announced, Zombie’s official website reports that the movie will be released in late 2019.

In the meantime, fans can catch Rob Zombie on his upcoming “Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour” with Marilyn Manson. The summer North American trek kicks off July 9th in Baltimore, Maryland, with tickets available here.