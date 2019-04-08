Robyn announces US summer tour dates

Robyn has announced a new round of US tour dates in support of Honey, which we named as one of the best albums of 2018.

The Swedish pop star is due to travel stateside in July. Her brief stint includes concerts in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and the Los Angeles area. Her appearance at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago is also part of the itinerary.



Robyn’s US gigs come amidst a schedule packed with European summer festivals, such as Primavera Sound, Rock Werchter in Belgium, Poland’s Open’er Festival, and Oya Festival in Norway.

Find her full tour routing below. Tickets for the new US dates go on sale this Friday, April 12th, and can be purchased here.

Robyn 2019 Tour Dates:

04/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theater

04/09 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix

04/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

04/12 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

04/13 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

05/30-06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

06/27-30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

06/29-07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02-05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/05-07 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/11-13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/11-13 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

07/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/27 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

08/01 – Cornbury, UK @ Wildnerness Festival

08/06-10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

Robyn recently dropped the music video for Honey single “Between the Lines”. Revisit that below:

Pick up Honey and Robyn’s other releases on vinyl by heading here.