Robyn announces US summer tour dates

Robyn has announced a new round of US tour dates in support of Honey, which we named as one of the best albums of 2018.
The Swedish pop star is due to travel stateside in July. Her brief stint includes concerts in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and the Los Angeles area. Her appearance at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago is also part of the itinerary.
Robyn’s US gigs come amidst a schedule packed with European summer festivals, such as Primavera Sound, Rock Werchter in Belgium, Poland’s Open’er Festival, and Oya Festival in Norway.
Find her full tour routing below. Tickets for the new US dates go on sale this Friday, April 12th, and can be purchased here.
Robyn 2019 Tour Dates:
04/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theater
04/09 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix
04/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
04/12 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
04/13 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
05/30-06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
06/27-30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
06/29-07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02-05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/05-07 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/11-13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/11-13 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
07/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/27 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
08/01 – Cornbury, UK @ Wildnerness Festival
08/06-10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
Robyn recently dropped the music video for Honey single “Between the Lines”. Revisit that below:
