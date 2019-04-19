Roger Waters reunites with Pink Floyd bandmate Nick Mason at New York City gig: Watch

Roger Waters and Nick Mason, photo by BrooklynVegan

For the past month and a half, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has been performing Syd Barrett-era material with his own Saucerful of Secrets outfit amidst their first-ever North American tour. On Thursday night, however, he gave his New York City fans a jolt to the heart when he invited former bandmate Roger Waters to the stage.

As BrooklynVegan reports, Waters sang lead (and gong) on his song “Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun”, which dates back to the band’s 1968 album A Saucerful of Secrets of which Mason lifted the band for his new band. “You guys sound better than we did back then,” Waters exclaimed to his longtime colleague and friend.



You can catch fan-shot footage of the mini-reunion below. For context, Mason’s band consists of Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of Ian Dury & the Blockheads, composer Dom Beken (previously a frequent collaborator of the Floyd’s keyboardist, the late Rick Wright), and former post-Waters Floyd bassist Guy Pratt. Yes, they’re still on tour.