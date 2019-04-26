Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever share black-and-white rodeo video for “Read My Mind”: Watch

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, photo by Pooneh Ghana

Rodeos aren’t just a thing of the past. Not only are they still ridiculously popular, but they’re rooted in strong tradition — which may explain why some parts of the new Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever video are hard to watch.

Today, the breezy indie rock act drops their “In the Capital” b/w “Read My Mind” 7-inch single on Sub Pop. To celebrate, they’ve released a music video for the B-side. In the clip, directed by Australian photographer Warwick Baker, close-up black-and-white film captures scenes of a rodeo in an interpretation of the song’s themes. It’s not all rope lassoes and bucking horses, either. “I hoped to observe and document the spectacle of the rodeo, focusing on the performers rather than the audience,” explained the director. “Being a vegetarian, I found the event confronting, but wanted to document the theater and ritual of the rodeo without glorifying or condemning it.”



Watch the video below.

This 7-inch comes after the band’s lauded debut album, Hope Downs, from last year. With that record, the band brought their low-key Australian sound to a wider audience.

Now, the band will see their fanbase face-to-face. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever announced more tour dates for their upcoming international tour. The trek will see them stopping at several music festivals along the way, including Boston Calling, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Mad Cool Festival. See the full list of dates below, and get tickets here.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever 2019 Tour Dates:

05/03 – Castlemaine, AU @ Theatre Royal

05/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Croxton

05/10 – Sydney, AU @ Manning Bar

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

05/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/29 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

05/31 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

05/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

06/08 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/03 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/05 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

07/07 – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephémère

07/09 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

07/11 – Dublin, IE @ The Iveagh Gardens

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

07/15 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

07/16 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

07/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

07/19 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires

07/21 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

07/23 — Reading, UK @ Sub89

07/25 Nyon, CH @ Paleo Nyon Festival

07/27 – Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival