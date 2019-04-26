Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever share black-and-white rodeo video for “Read My Mind”: Watch

Rodeos aren’t just a thing of the past. Not only are they still ridiculously popular, but they’re rooted in strong tradition — which may explain why some parts of the new Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever video are hard to watch.
Today, the breezy indie rock act drops their “In the Capital” b/w “Read My Mind” 7-inch single on Sub Pop. To celebrate, they’ve released a music video for the B-side. In the clip, directed by Australian photographer Warwick Baker, close-up black-and-white film captures scenes of a rodeo in an interpretation of the song’s themes. It’s not all rope lassoes and bucking horses, either. “I hoped to observe and document the spectacle of the rodeo, focusing on the performers rather than the audience,” explained the director. “Being a vegetarian, I found the event confronting, but wanted to document the theater and ritual of the rodeo without glorifying or condemning it.”
Watch the video below.
This 7-inch comes after the band’s lauded debut album, Hope Downs, from last year. With that record, the band brought their low-key Australian sound to a wider audience.
Now, the band will see their fanbase face-to-face. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever announced more tour dates for their upcoming international tour. The trek will see them stopping at several music festivals along the way, including Boston Calling, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Mad Cool Festival. See the full list of dates below, and get tickets here.
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever 2019 Tour Dates:
05/03 – Castlemaine, AU @ Theatre Royal
05/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Croxton
05/10 – Sydney, AU @ Manning Bar
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
05/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/29 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
05/31 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
05/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
06/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club
06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
06/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
06/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
06/08 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room
06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
07/03 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/05 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
07/07 – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephémère
07/09 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
07/11 – Dublin, IE @ The Iveagh Gardens
07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
07/15 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
07/16 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill
07/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
07/19 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires
07/21 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s
07/23 — Reading, UK @ Sub89
07/25 Nyon, CH @ Paleo Nyon Festival
07/27 – Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival