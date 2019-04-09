Ronnie James Dio hologram tour reveals 2019 US dates

Ronnie James Dio hologram, via Eyellusion

The dates for the U.S. run of the Ronnie James Dio hologram tour have been announced. The “Dio Returns” trek will kick off in late May, and is currently scheduled to run one month, with more dates expected to be revealed.

The tour will feature a hologram of the late Ronnie James Dio, created by the effects company Eyellusion, accompanied by longtime Dio members Craig Goldy (guitar), Simon Wright (drums), and Scott Warren (keyboards), plus Dio Disciples member Bjorn Englen on bass. In addition to Ronnie James Dio’s recorded vocals, the concerts will also include live singing by onetime Judas Priest member Tim “Ripper” Owens and Lynch Mob singer Oni Logan.

Wright said in a statement, “Looking forward to hitting the road with this incredible piece of technology and celebrating Ronnie and his timeless music again with his friends and fans.”

The “Dio Returns” tour kicks off May 31st in Ft. Myers, Florida, and is currently scheduled through a June 29th date in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (April 12th) at this location, and will also be available via StubHub once shows sell out.

According to a press release, the shows will run 90 minutes each and feature songs from Ronnie James Dio’s careers with Rainbow, Black Sabbath, and his band Dio. The legendary metal singer died May 16th, 2010, after a battle with stomach cancer.

See the dates and the tour trailer below.

“Dio Returns” 2019 US Tour Dates:

05/31 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

06/01 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

06/02 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Palladium Theatre

06/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl at Center Stage

06/06 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

06/07 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

06/08 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre

06/09 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

06/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

06/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

06/14 – St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre

06/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth

06/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

06/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

06/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

06/21 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

06/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl