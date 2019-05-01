Royal Trux cancel previously postponed 2019 tour

Royal Trux

Royal Trux have been trying hard to make a comeback. At the start of March, the ’90s alternative rockers released White Stuff, their first album of original music in 19 years. Unfortunately, the group’s plans for touring in support of the record haven’t gone smoothly as their upcoming tour has been canceled — for a second time.

In the fall, Royal Trux announced a string of North American tour dates spanning February and March. At the start of 2019, however, the band postponed the shows, citing “some unresolved issue arising from a past arrest” of frontwoman Jennifer Herrema. At the time, a statement noted she was “incredibly grateful that she will not be spending any time in jail, and in her own words, states: ‘Shit could definitely be worse.’” A month later, the group announced their rescheduled tour, moving their shows to mid-May through June.



Now, per reports from Brooklyn Vegan, the upcoming tour has been completely canceled. Much like last time, the band has offered very little notice before the schedule change, with the first date on the docket originally falling on May 10th in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of right now, the dates on venues’ websites list each show as removed or canceled.

For now, it seems Royal Trux won’t be trekking across the US. Consequence of Sound has reached out to the band’s representation for a statement, but have received no reply.