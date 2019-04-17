Patrick Carney’s Sad Planets share new song “Just Landed” featuring J Mascis: Stream

Sad Planets' Patrick Carney (photo by Philip Cosores) and J Mascis (photo by Heather Kaplan)

Sad Planets is the new group from The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney and John Petkovic of Cobra Verde and Death of Samantha fame. Their debut album, Akron, Ohio, named as a tribute to their hometown, is due out this Friday, April 19th.

Following a pair of early singles, “Not of this World” and “Yesterday Girls”, comes today’s “Just Landed”. Described as a “psychedelic pop elegy” to an almost-forgotten place, it features lead guitar from special guest J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr..



“J grabbed my guitar and just started playing along so we hit record,” Petkovic explained in a statement; he and Mascis alsos play together in the band Sweet Apple. “It sums up the entire process… we would come up with chords and songs on the spot.”

Check out “Just Landed” below via its official music video. It stars an astronaut who is still struggling to adjust to life back on Earth. After a night of drinking, he’s befriended by a space-obsessed woman.

In addition to Sad Planets, Carney is currently pulling double duty with The Black Keys, who are finally back from hiatus. The blues rockers returned in March with their first song in five years, “Lo/Hi”. The Black Keys also mapped out a 31-date “Let’s Rock Tour”with Modest Mouse, tickets for which can be found here.

