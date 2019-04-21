Saved By the Bell cast reunites 25 years later

Saved by the Bell cast reunion

Ready to feel old? It’s been a quarter of a century since Saved by the Bell signed off the air. Yet, all these later, the show’s cast remains close — and remarkably good looking.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Mario Lopez (AC Slater), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), along with their respective spouses, reunited for dinner at the French eatery Petit Trois in Sherman Oaks, California on Saturday.



“Friends forever…,” Lopez captioned a photo of the group together. In a subsequent video, he joked, “We ate an obscene amount of food. Great group right here, now it’s time to play credit card roulette for the bill.”

Gosselaar added, “This is what 30 plus years of friendship looks like…”

Of course, not all of the Saved by the Bell cast was present for the reunion dinner. Noticeably absent were Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle), Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding), and Dustin Diamond (Screech) — though, the latter’s omission was likely intentionally.

Gosselaar, Lopez, Thiessen, Berkley, and Haskins previously reunited for a 2015 sketch on The Tonight Show.