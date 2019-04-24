ScHoolboy Q drops new single “CrasH”: Stream

ScHoolboy Q, photo by Philip Cosores

This Friday, ScHoolboy Q will return with his latest album, CrasH Talk , via Top Dawg Entertainment. In anticipation, he’s unveiled one final preview track.

“CrasH” comes on the heels of previously revealed offerings “Numb Numb Juice” featuring Tyler, the Creator and “CHopstix” featuring Travis Scott. While these past two singles sported special guests, this latest number finds the Los Angeles rapper on his own, spitting an easy flow over the two-and-a-half-minute song’s laidback beat. Listen to “CrasH” below.



CrasH Talk follows up ScHoolboy Q’s acclaimed 2016 Blank Face LP and a handful of one-off songs and collaborations. The 14-track collection also sports cameos from Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign, and YG