ScHoolboy Q and Travis Scott link up for “CHopstix”: Stream

The follow-up to Q's recent comeback single, "Numb Numb Juice"

on April 04, 2019, 5:17pm
ScHoolboy Q and Travis Scott
ScHoolboy Q (Philip Cosores) and Travis Scott (Amy Price)

During an appearance on The Tonight Show last month, ScHoolboy Q previewed a new Travis Scott collaboration called “CHopstick”. Now, the studio version of the track has been released in full. Take a listen below.


In light of Nipsey Hussle’s death earlier this week, Q had sought to delay the release of “CHopstick”. He told fans in an Instagram Story, “Nobody should be putting nothing out this week. I’m not putting out music tomorrow — it’s not cool.” Unfortunately, it seems as if Spotify didn’t get the memo. Whether or not the track ends up getting pulled remains to be seen.

Regardless, “CHopstick” comes on the heels of Q’s “Numb Numb Juice”, which was released last month. Presumambly, both tracks appear on the Black Hippy rapper’s long-awaited Blank Face LP follow-up, which is expected later this year.

