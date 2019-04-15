ScHoolboy Q announces new album CrasH Talk, due out later this month

ScHoolboy Q, photo by Philip Cosores

After making fans wait for nearly three long years, ScHoolboy Q has finally announced his new album, CrasH Talk. His fifth studio effort is due out later this month on Friday, April 26th via Top Dawg Entertainment.

Today’s news bit is just the latest from Q’s camp, which has pretty much condensed a full album rollout into the last couple of weeks. First came lead single “Numb Numb Juice” and its entertaining music video, featuring a Tyler, the Creator cameo and references to Belly and, of all things, Elon Musk. Q then debuted a second track, “CHopstix”, featuring Travis Scott, while performing on The Tonight Show.



Watch a video of the album announcement below.

CrasH Talk follows 2016’s acclaimed Blank Face LP. In the years since then, he’s released a string of one-off collaborations with Kamaiyah (“Addicted to Ballin’”) and Future (“Code of Honor”). Additionally, Q contributed to the Black Panther soundtrack and performed as part of Top Dawg’s Championship Tour alongside Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Revisit the black-and-white clip for “CHopstix”: