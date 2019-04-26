ScHoolboy Q returns with new album CrasH Talk: Stream

ScHoolboy Q, photo by Philip Cosores

ScHoolboy Q has released his new album, CrasH Talk, via Top Dawg Entertainment. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Spanning a total of 14 songs, today’s LP sees the South Central LA rapper collaborating with the likes of Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign, and YG. It was previewed early with singles “CHopstix”, “Numb Numb Juice”, and “CrasH”.



CrasH Talk serves as Q’s fifth full-length overall and the follow-up to 2016’s stellar Blank Face LP. According to the MC, he ended up scrapping multiple albums before finally settling on CrasH Talk, and even then, he chose to delay its release following the death of close friend and colleague Mac Miller last fall.

Also in the years since Blank Face, Q has put out a string of one-off collaborations with Kamaiyah (“Addicted to Ballin’”) and Future (“Code of Honor”). Additionally, Q contributed to the Black Panther soundtrack and performed as part of Top Dawg’s Championship Tour alongside Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

As of now, Q is only scheduled to perform at Milwaukee’s Summerfest, though that’s likely to soon change given the release of his new LP. Grab tickets here.

CrasH Talk Artwork:

CrasH Talk Tracklist:

01. Gang Gang

02. Tales

03. CHopstix (feat. Travis Scott)

04. Numb Numb Juice

05. Drunk (feat. 6LACK)

06. Lies (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & YG)

07. 5200

08. Black Folk

09. Floating (feat. 21 Savage)

10. Dangerous (feat. Kid Cudi)

11. Die Wit Em

12. Crash

13. Water (feat. Lil Baby)

14. Attention