System of a Down’s Serj Tankian covers Blue Öyster Cult for Godzilla: King of the Monsters soundtrack: Stream

Serj Tankian, photo by Raymond Ahner

While it doesn’t look like System of a Down are ready to record new music anytime soon, singer Serj Tankian has lent his instantly recognizable vocals to a cover of the Blue Öyster Cult classic “Godzilla” for the upcoming movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The track — a collaboration between Tankian and the film’s soundtrack composer Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead) — offers a dramatic take on the Blue Öyster Cult song, utilizing an orchestra, Japanese taiko drumming, and a chanting chorus. The track also features contributions from members of Dethklok, including Brendon Small and Gene Hoglan (also of Testament).



McCreary told Rolling Stone that the track “perhaps the most audacious piece of music I have ever produced, jammed to the breaking point with orchestra, choir, taiko chanting, taiko drumming, heavy metal rhythm section, Gene Hoglan’s blistering double-kick drums, and Serj’s distinct vocals. It is complete musical madness.”

The Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie soundtrack arrives on May 24th, while the film hits theaters on May 31st. The action flick stars Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford and Sally Hawkins, and will feature the monsters Mothra, Rodan and Ghidora alongside the titular Godzilla.

System of a Down, meanwhile, will headline the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 17th, and Chicago Open Air in Bridgeview, Illinois, on May 18th. Last year, Tankian and guitarist-singer Daron Malakian both opened up on why the band hasn’t recorded new music since 2005, explaining that there were creative differences between them, among other obstacles.