Sheryl Crow duets with Johnny Cash on new version of “Redemption Day”: Stream

Sheryl Crow (photo by Kharen Hill) and Johnny Cash

Sheryl Crow plans to release what she’s previously called her “final album” later this summer. Though no firm details have been revealed, the record is said to feature a number of collaborations with the likes of Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, and St. Vincent. Johnny Cash also appears from beyond the grave, dueting on a reworking of Crow’s 1996 track “Redemption Day”.

Cash actually first encountered the song in 2003 after being introduced to it by his son-in-law. The Man in Black approached Crow about covering “Redemption Day”, but first drilled her about the depth of meaning. “He asked a lot of questions about different lines and what I meant,” Crow recalled in a press release. “He didn’t want to put his voice to the song without being able to believe it heart and soul.”



He ended up recording his own take on the anti-war track, though it wasn’t released until after his death, appearing on 2010’s posthumous American VI: Ain’t No Grave. After playing alongside Cash’s rendition during her 2014 tour, Crow decided to take “Redemption Day” back into the studio to record a new duet version.

The update comes to us via a music video directed by Shaun Silva that places shots of Crow at her piano in a field alongside images of the devastating history of war. Take a look below.

Hear what else Crow revealed about her upcoming LP by listening to her episode of Kyle Meredith with… below.

