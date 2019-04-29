Sigourney Weaver returns as Ellen Ripley in Aliens spoof on Samantha Bee: Watch

Sigourney Weaver on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Busy Alien Day for Sigourney Weaver.

In addition to stopping by New Jersey’s North Bergen High School this past weekend, the veteran actress also popped in for an episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, where she reprised her iconic role as Lt. Ellen Ripley for a parody of Aliens.



The gist is that Bee and fellow journalists have fled Earth in the wake of Trump and the inevitability of another election. To the credit of the show, they really went all out on recreating the set from James Cameron’s 1986 sequel, and Bee does one hell of a Newt.

Perhaps Blomkamp can give her a call if they opt for that legacy sequel? See for yourself below and tell us if that’s a bad call … a bad call.