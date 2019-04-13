Menu
Sigúr Ros unveils Record Store Day soundtracks: Stream

Listen to 22° Lunar Halo and Variations On Darkness in full

by
on April 13, 2019, 12:35pm
Sigúr Ros, photo by Photo by Lior Phillips
Sigúr Ros, photo by Photo by Lior Phillips

For Record Store Day, Sigúr Ros released two new soundtracks. 22° Lunar Halo is the musical accompaniment to a brand new work by Taiwanese choreographer Tsung-lung, while Variations On Darkness soundtracks a series of choreographed performances from the Iceland Dance Company. Both releases were pressed on limited-edition vinyl for Record Store Day and are also available to stream in full below.

Next up for Sigúr Ros, the band will mark the 20th anniversary of their sophomore album, Ágætis byrjun, with the release of an expansive new box set. This fall, frontman Jónsi and his partner Alex Somers will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their collaborative LP, Riceboy Sleeps, by embarking on an orchestral tour.

In less pleasant news, the members of  Sigúr Ros are entangled in a tax evasion case in their native Iceland.

