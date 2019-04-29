Like Once before it, Sing Street also getting a stage musical

Sing Street

Three years ago, John Carney delivered one of 2016’s greatest films: Sing Street. Like his previous musical Once, the film delivered a wealth of original songs that captured the hearts of romantics, and like Once before it, the movie’s also heading to the stage.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new staging of the ’80s set musical will premiere as part of New York Theatre Workshop’s 2019-2020 season. Tony-winning writer Enda Walsh penned the book with Carney and Gary Clark writing the music and lyrics.



Walsh and Carney previously collaborated on the stage adaptation of Once, which similarly bowed at the Workshop in 2011 before, you know, it went on to win eight Tonys and became a blockbuster smash. Joining them will be Tony-winning director Rebecca Taichman and choreographer Sonya Tayeh.

(Read: Ten Years of Once: An Oral History of John Carney’s Hit Musical)

This is good news not only for Carney, but for the film itself. Even though it’s been available on Netflix for quite some time, very few still even know about the critical darling and former Sundance stunner, which is a goddamn shame. It’s one of the more affecting love stories of this decade.

Revisit a few of the best songs below and read our original soundtrack review here. While you're at it, you can also read our past interview with Carney in which he talks about brotherhood, Internet addiction, and writing '80s pop songs.