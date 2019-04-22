Skillet and Sevendust announce co-headlining summer 2019 US tour

Skillet and Sevendust

Skillet and Sevendust will join forces for a co-headline tour in August and September. The trek, dubbed the “Victorious War Tour”, will kick off August 11th in Memphis, Tennessee, and run through a September 7th date in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Pop Evil and Devour the Day will provide support on the run, with tickets for the shows going on sale starting at 10 a.m. local time Friday, April 26th, at this location. When shows sell out, tickets will be available here.



“We’re thrilled to be touring with Sevendust,” Skillet frontman John Cooper said in a statement. “The lineup is incredible and I think the fans will be very happy. We can’t wait to play our new songs on the tour and connect with the Panheads out on the road.”

Regarding those new songs, a press release adds that Skillet will announce a new project on May 7. In our own interview with Cooper last year, he told us, “Next summer is the plan for the new Skillet album to come out, because the record is almost done.”

Meanwhile, Sevendust will be touring in support of last year’s acclaimed All I See Is War LP. The album’s single “Dirty” was ranked one of Heavy Consequence‘s Top 30 Metal and Hard Rock Songs of 2018.

“We are looking so forward to touring with Skillet,” added Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon. “What an amazing band — these shows are going to be amazing. We can’t wait to share the stages with them.”

Skillet, Sevendust, Pop Evil and Devour the Day Tour Dates:

08/11 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

08/13 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live!

08/14 — Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall

08/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

08/17 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Lawn

08/18 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Riverfront

08/20 — Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

08/21 — Springfield, MO @ Complex

08/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

08/25 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Center *

08/27 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

08/28 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

08/30 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

08/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

09/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern

09/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

09/04 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

09/06 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom

09/07 — Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater ^

* = no Pop Evil

^ = no Sevendust