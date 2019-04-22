Skillet and Sevendust announce co-headlining summer 2019 US tour

Skillet and Sevendust will join forces for a co-headline tour in August and September. The trek, dubbed the “Victorious War Tour”, will kick off August 11th in Memphis, Tennessee, and run through a September 7th date in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Pop Evil and Devour the Day will provide support on the run, with tickets for the shows going on sale starting at 10 a.m. local time Friday, April 26th, at this location. When shows sell out, tickets will be available here.
“We’re thrilled to be touring with Sevendust,” Skillet frontman John Cooper said in a statement. “The lineup is incredible and I think the fans will be very happy. We can’t wait to play our new songs on the tour and connect with the Panheads out on the road.”
Regarding those new songs, a press release adds that Skillet will announce a new project on May 7. In our own interview with Cooper last year, he told us, “Next summer is the plan for the new Skillet album to come out, because the record is almost done.”
Meanwhile, Sevendust will be touring in support of last year’s acclaimed All I See Is War LP. The album’s single “Dirty” was ranked one of Heavy Consequence‘s Top 30 Metal and Hard Rock Songs of 2018.
“We are looking so forward to touring with Skillet,” added Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon. “What an amazing band — these shows are going to be amazing. We can’t wait to share the stages with them.”
Skillet, Sevendust, Pop Evil and Devour the Day Tour Dates:
08/11 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
08/13 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live!
08/14 — Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall
08/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
08/17 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Lawn
08/18 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Riverfront
08/20 — Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom
08/21 — Springfield, MO @ Complex
08/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
08/25 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Center *
08/27 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *
08/28 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
08/30 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
08/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
09/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern
09/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
09/04 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater
09/06 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom
09/07 — Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater ^
* = no Pop Evil
^ = no Sevendust