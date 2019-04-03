Menu
Smino parties on the road in new “Z4L” video: Watch

St. Louis rapper is currently touring in support of his latest record, NOIR

by
on April 03, 2019, 12:56pm
Smino's new "Z4L" music video

Last week, Smino kicked off his “Hoopti Tour”, which comes in support of sophomore album NØIROffering fans a peek into the road life, the St. Louis-born rapper has now shared his new music video for “Z4L”.

Directed by @HaitianEv and Henny, the clip captures the rowdy, party-like experience of touring with Smino, collaborators Bari and Jay2, and the rest of his crew. We see how the MC preps for his gigs (lit), keeps the energy flowing backstage (tequila), and more. It seems one Smino afternoon is easily more eventful than an entire month of my life.

Check it out below.

Smino’s “Hoopti Tour” rolls into Seattle on Thursday, and later Vancouver and San Francisco before his back-to-back weekend performances at Coachella. Grab tickets to his upcoming concerts here.

