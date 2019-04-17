SNL announces final three hosts, musical guests of season 44

Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone of Clueless at C2E2 2019, photo by Heather Kaplan

The 44th season of Saturday Night Live will conclude with three episodes in May.

As previously reported, former cast member Adam Sandler will return to Studio 8H and host SNL for the first time on May 4th, with Shawn Mendes appearing as musical guest. Now, it’s been revealed that Emma Thompson will host the season’s penultimate episode on May 11th, alongside musical guest Jonas Brothers. And to close things out on May 18th, ageless wonder Paul Rudd will host for the fourth time, with DJ Khaled serving as the musical guest.



At 60 years young, Thompson will be making her SNL debut. She’ll presumambly be there to promote her pair of upcoming films, Men in Black: International and the Mindy Kaling dramedy Late Night. Meanwhile, Rudd is set to reprise Ant-Man in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame.

Jonas Brothers recently returned from a six-year hiatus to release a pair of new songs in “Sucker” and “Cool”. They previously performed on SNL in 2009. As for Khaled, he’ll be making his SNL debut in support of his upcoming album, Father of Asahd.

