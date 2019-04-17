Menu
SOB X RBE drop new album Family Not a Group: Stream

The Bay Area rap group teams with "Sicko Mode" producer Hit-Boy

on April 17, 2019, 12:16am
Stream Gangin II SOB x RBE
SOB x RBE

Bay Area rap group SOB X RBE have teamed up with “Sicko Mode” producer Hit-Boy for a brand new album called Family Not a Group. The nine-track LP was released Wednesday without advanced notice. Take a listen to the surprise release below.

Family Not a Group follows SOB X RBE’s pair of 2018 LPs, GANGIN and GANGIN II, as well as their standout contribution to the Black Panther soundtrack. They’re currently in between Coachella appearances as part of their ongoing “Strictly Only Brothers Tour”.

Family Not a Group Artwork:

SOB RBE Family Group

Family Not a Group Tracklist:
01. Chosen 1
02. Both Sides
03. Stuck in the Streets
04. Family Not a Group
05. Can’t Fold
06. WYO
07. Ran Off With It
08. Young Wild Niggas
09. Scoring

