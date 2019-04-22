Social Distortion and Flogging Molly announce co-headlining 2019 North American tour

Social Distortion, photo by Antonio Marino Jr. / Flogging Molly, photo by Debi Del Grande

A couple of veteran California-based punk-rock acts will hit the road together for a late summer North American trek, as Social Distortion and Flogging Molly will embark on a co-headlining tour. Along for the ride will be The Devil Makes Three and Le Butcherettes.

The trek kicks off August 13th in Irving, Texas, and runs through a September 29th show in Mesa, Arizona. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public Friday (April 26th) at this location, with special pre-sales starting as early as tomorrow. Once shows sell out, tickets will also be available at StubHub.



Social Distortion are celebrating 40 years as a band, having formed in 1979, with frontman Mike Ness as the one constant member throughout the run. When we asked Ness last year about 2019 marking the band’s 40th anniversary, he told us, “Well, I didn’t think I was gonna live this long, for one, but I was one of those guys who wanted to be a rock star since I was 5 years old, so I wanted the band to become successful, even when it wasn’t considered cool to be successful, in punk rock.”

It’s been eight years since Social D released a new album, 2011’s Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes, and Ness told us that he was set to be in pre-production on a new LP the first few months of this year. However, he added that a 2019 release “would be nice, for sure, but I don’t want to just rush a record to meet a deadline. This record is really important for our career. I want to make a f*ckin’ statement. I want to write the record of my career.”

Meanwhile, Flogging Molly most recently delivered their brand of Celtic punk on 2017’s Life Is Good, and have been touring behind their sixth album ever since. The band previously announced the 2019 edition of their Salty Dog Cruise, which also features Frank Turner, Pennywise, Stiff Little Fingers, and others. The punk-fueled boat trip will set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 8th.

Social Distortion, Flogging Molly, The Devil Makes Three and Le Butcherettes Tour Dates:

08/13 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/14 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

08/16 – Orlando, Fl @ Orlando Amphitheatre

08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

08/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Mecu Pavilion

08/23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans

08/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

08/25 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17

08/27 – Buffalo, NY @ Canalside

08/28 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

08/30 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion – Rock Row

08/31 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

09/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

09/06 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park

09/11 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

09/17 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

09/18 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

09/20 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

09/21 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater

09/22 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre

09/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park

09/26 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre – Berkeley

09/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

09/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

09/29 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater

* = no The Devil Makes Three