Solange cancels Coachella performance

Solange, photo by Philip Cosores

Coachella will be without one of its biggest stars.

Due to “major production delays,” Solange has pulled out of her appearance at the Indio, California music festival, which is scheduled to kick off this Friday, April 12th. Coachella was to mark Solange’s first public performance behind her latest opus, When I Get Home.



“She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future,” the festival said in a statement.

As of now, Solange’s next scheduled appearance is at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Music Festival in late May. She’s also confirmed for Bonnaroo in mid-June. Hopefully she has all the kinks worked out by then.

In the meantime, watch Solange’s video for “Things I Imagined / Down With The Clique”, taken from her new short film, When I Get Home.