Sonic the Hedgehog loves running to Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” in shiny first trailer: Watch

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog won’t race into theaters until November 8th via Paramount, but we’ve at least got a first trailer to hold us over. And, if we’re being honest, it’s kinda making us wanna dust off our Sega Genesis.

Starring Ben Schwartz as the testy hedgehog and Jim Carrey as his nemesis Dr. Robotnik, the trailer wastes zero time in the visual comedy, opening with our titular hero putting on some Coolio in a manner that recalls Starlord of Guardians of the Galaxy.



But really, it looks more like a cat-and-mouse movie between Carrey’s military-hired gun and the duo of Sonic and his new buddy cop pal in James Marsden. We’re okay with that, seeing how Marsden has long been an underrated and underused comic gem.

Tighten your shoelaces and start running below.

Directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uzei, the film also stars Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough.