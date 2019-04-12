Soulja Boy violates probation, being held without bail

Soulja Boy mugshot

Soulja Boy is currently in custody.

According to TMZ, a judge ruled on Thursday that the rapper had violated his probation after he was found in possession of ammunition. Back in February, police discovered ammunition in his house while investigating accusations that he assaulted and kidnapped his girlfriend.



Additionally, Soulja Boy allegedly conspired to falsify documentation saying he had completed court-ordered community service.

He is currently being held without bail until his next hearing, which is scheduled for April 30th.