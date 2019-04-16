Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Spider-Man director in talks for Michael B. Jordan’s Methusaleh

Black Panther star plays a man who has stayed alive for over 400 years

by
on April 16, 2019, 4:27pm
0 comments
Michael B. Jordan, Methusaleh,
Michael B. Jordan in Creed II

If anyone could look like a block of hunk after 400 years, it’s Michael B. Jordan, and he’ll have a chance to prove it with Methusaleh.

As Deadline reports, the blockbuster star is attached to the project at Warner Bros., who is currently trying to court Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts to helm. Jordan would also produce the potential franchise-starter with his own Outlier Society moniker.

The story, which follows a man who’s survived centuries without aging, has been sitting around the studio for years. At one point, Tom Cruise was even attached to star, and given that narrative, it’s surprising the Church of Scientology didn’t fund the thing itself.

All joking aside, Warner Bros is currently looking to find a writer to rewrite the screenplay, which was most recently worked on by Rogue One‘s Tony Gilroy. Watts, however, is months out from Spider-Man: Far From Home, due out July 5th via Sony.

image

Khalid Announces Free Spirit Summer

image

The Come Up: The Music

image

Quentin Tarantino's 5 Best Kills

Previous Story
Frank Ocean talks Def Jam record label drama, social media, and his favorite TV shows in new interview
Next Story
David Ellefson: New Megadeth album now likely to arrive in 2020
No comments