Spider-Man director in talks for Michael B. Jordan’s Methusaleh

Michael B. Jordan in Creed II

If anyone could look like a block of hunk after 400 years, it’s Michael B. Jordan, and he’ll have a chance to prove it with Methusaleh.

As Deadline reports, the blockbuster star is attached to the project at Warner Bros., who is currently trying to court Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts to helm. Jordan would also produce the potential franchise-starter with his own Outlier Society moniker.



The story, which follows a man who’s survived centuries without aging, has been sitting around the studio for years. At one point, Tom Cruise was even attached to star, and given that narrative, it’s surprising the Church of Scientology didn’t fund the thing itself.

All joking aside, Warner Bros is currently looking to find a writer to rewrite the screenplay, which was most recently worked on by Rogue One‘s Tony Gilroy. Watts, however, is months out from Spider-Man: Far From Home, due out July 5th via Sony.