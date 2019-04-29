Spinal Tap reunite for 35th anniversary, perform with Elvis Costello: Watch

Spinal Tap with Elvis Costello

This year, fans of the whole genre of rock and roll are celebrating the 35th anniversary of the landmark mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. At a screening over the weekend in New York as part of the Tribeca Film Festival, Spinal Tap themselves cranked it up to 11 once again as they reunited for a live performance, their first such one in over a decade.

Following the film and a Q&A, David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) got back together on the Beacon Theatre stage for an acoustic set. The trio joked through a performance of memorable tunes from Rob Reiner’s heavy metal movie, including “Hell Hole”, “Big Bottom”, “Rainy Day Sun”, and “Clam Caravan”. Before closing with “Sex Farm”, they welcomed out a surprise guest in Elvis Costello, who joined them for “Gimme Some Money”.



Closing the set, Hubbins/McKean teased the crowd with more shows to come: “We will see you in another 35 years!”

Watch footage of the reunion below.