Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Spinal Tap reunite for 35th anniversary, perform with Elvis Costello: Watch

Acoustic set at the Tribeca Film Festival was still turned up to 11

by
on April 29, 2019, 10:14am
0 comments
This Is Spinal Tap Reunion Elvis Costello 35th Anniversary Tribeca Film Festival
Spinal Tap with Elvis Costello

This year, fans of the whole genre of rock and roll are celebrating the 35th anniversary of the landmark mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. At a screening over the weekend in New York as part of the Tribeca Film Festival, Spinal Tap themselves cranked it up to 11 once again as they reunited for a live performance, their first such one in over a decade.

Following the film and a Q&A, David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) got back together on the Beacon Theatre stage for an acoustic set. The trio joked through a performance of memorable tunes from Rob Reiner’s heavy metal movie, including “Hell Hole”, “Big Bottom”, “Rainy Day Sun”, and “Clam Caravan”. Before closing with “Sex Farm”, they welcomed out a surprise guest in Elvis Costello, who joined them for “Gimme Some Money”.

(Read: 11 Funniest Moments From This Is Spinal Tap)

Closing the set, Hubbins/McKean teased the crowd with more shows to come: “We will see you in another 35 years!”

Watch footage of the reunion below.

Previous Story
Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen announces US tour, residences in New York and Boston
Next Story
Mastodon’s Troy Sanders to play bass for Thin Lizzy at festivals this summer
No comments