Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen announces US tour, residences in New York and Boston

Steely Dan

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen has mapped out an extensive US tour for the fall, one which intersperses one-off headlining shows with multi-date residences in New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia.

As part of the residences, Fagen will perform classic Steely Dan albums in full. His six-date swing at New York’s Beacon Theater, for example, features one night dedicated to Aja and another to Gaucho. The residency also promises full album performances of Royal Scam and his own The Nightfly, as well as “Popular Demand” and “Greatest Hits” shows.



He’ll stage similar residences at Boston’s Orpheum Theater and Philadelphia’s The Met, as previously reported.

Fagen’s tour schedule also includes an ongoing residency at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, as well as tour dates in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, California, New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Steely Dan 2019 Tour Dates:

05/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

08/27 – Youngstown, OH @ Foundation Amphitheater

08/30 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook

09/01 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

09/02 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

09/04 – Moline, IL @ Taxslayer Center

09/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl

09/13 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

09/14 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center

09/17 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

09/18 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

10/11 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

10/12 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

10/15 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (Aja)

10/16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (Royal Scam)

10/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (Popular Demand)

10/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (The Nightfly)

10/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (Gaucho)

10/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (Greatest Hits Show)

10/25 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater (Aja)

10/26 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater (The Nightfly)

10/29 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater (Gaucho)

10/30 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater (Royal Scam)

11/01 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater (Greatest Hits Show)

11/02 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

11/05 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Casino

11/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Aja)

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Gaucho)

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Greatest Hits Show)