Stef Chura releases striking new single and video “They’ll Never”: Stream

Stef Chura

At the start of March, Stef Chura announced her sophomore album Midnight, which is due out on June 7th. Now, the indie rocker has released a new song and music video, “They’ll Never”.

Following up the record’s lead single “Method Man”, the latest from Chura highlights the singer’s striking vocals and love of her home of Detroit, Michigan. As she explained in a statement,



“I wrote this song while living in a building in Ypsilanti, MI that was not up to code. No one cared about it. The kitchen was moldy, the carpets were dirty, and the house was generally unfinished. This place existed in an odd realm. ‘Sideways from grace the angles lost.’ This means that at a certain angle and in the right light, you can see what is amiss. No one really cared for it, and yet people would go on living in it and subsequently it would be a home. No one cared enough to take care of it and no one cared enough to notice it and destroy it or hold the people who lived there accountable for keeping it up to code.

It’s also about looking into the future, that when life hands you less and circumstances aren’t what you thought they were. ‘They sold you love, this chalk’s just dust.’ Wanting something you can’t have. Having expectations that don’t go the way you think they should. How what you bought isn’t in the box and you have to start over. There is only a memory of what is left represented by a shell of what was there. A conversation on how you can never really own anything. And life goes on even if your house is moldy and you don’t speak the same language as the drunk old man you live with who steals your potted plants and plants them in the yard for you. He says, ‘You’re welcome.'”

“They’ll Never” has been paired with a dynamic music video that once again draws inspiration from Detroit. You can watch the visual, which finds Chura and her band performing at colorful spaces around the city, below.

In other news, the rocker will hit the road this July for an extensive summer tour. Check out her full schedule here.