Sting and Jimmy Fallon wear spacesuits and parody The Police’s “Walking on the Moon”: Watch

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

After parodying Dead or Alive with Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon stuck around the ’80s on Friday night with Sting. Together, the two offered a ludicrous twist on the former Police frontman’s Reggatta de Blanc hit “Walking on the Moon”.

Titled “Two Stings on the Moon”, the two donned astronaut suits — with Fallon rocking Sting’s silvery do — and sang about Uranus and all sorts of other spacey things while floating about on wired harnesses. Pretty funny.



When all was said and done, Sting got back to business and revisited his other Police hit “Demolition Man”. The track is one of 17 hits that will appear on his forthcoming album of reworked classics, My Songs, due out May 24th.

Watch both below. In related news, Sting just announced a Las Vegas residency that begins next month. You can grab tickets at his website, and you can also look for tickets to all his upcoming shows here.