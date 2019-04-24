Sting announces 2020 summer Las Vegas residency

Sting

If Nickleback can do it, then the guy who led The Police sure as hell can. Sting has joined the ranks of musicians with a Las Vegas residency with his newly announced “My Songs” shows set for next year.

The 16-date 2020 residency will take place at Caesar’s Palace’s The Colosseum. The “My Songs” title comes from his forthcoming record (out May 24th), which sees the iconic rocker reimagining tracks from throughout his career. A press release promises “a compendium of Sting’s songs with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.” No word yet on if Shaggy will make an appearance.



General ticket on-sale begins Friday, May 3rd at 10:00 a.m. PT. Fan club members get early access beginning April 25th, and Citi cardmembers’ pre-sale opens April 29th. Find more ticketing information at Sting’s website, and check out the Vegas itinerary below. Sting’s complete schedule is available at his website, and you can also look for tickets to all his upcoming shows here.

Sting 2020 “My Songs” Las Vegas Residency Dates:

05/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

05/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

05/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

05/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

06/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

06/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

06/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

08/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

08/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

08/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

08/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

08/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

08/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

