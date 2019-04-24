Sum 41 announce new album, Order in Decline, release “Out for Blood”: Stream

Sum 41 have announced that they will release a new album, Order in Decline, on July 19th via Hopeless Records. They’ve also unleashed the first single, “Out for Blood” (watch the video below).
Order in Decline is the follow-up to 2016’s 13 Voices, which marked a comeback of sorts for the Canadian punk-rock band after frontman Deryck Whibley was hospitalized for severe alcoholism in 2014. That album also marked the return of guitarist Dave Baksh, after he had left the band in 2006.
The new album features lyrics that reflect the social and political turmoil in the United States and Canada over the past few years, with Whibley explaining in a press release, “The last thing I wanted to do was write a social or political protest record, and Order In Decline is not that. It’s also very hard not to have feelings about everything that’s going on in the world.”
Sum 41 will embark on a US tour that includes headlining shows and a run of dates on the inaugural Rockstar Energy Drink Disrupt touring festival. See the full list of dates below, and pick up tickets here.
Pre-orders for the new album are available here.
Order in Decline Artwork:
Order in Decline Tracklist:
01. Turning Away
02. Out for Blood
03. The New Sensation
04. A Death in the Family
05. Heads Will Roll
06. 45 (A Matter of Time)
07. Never There
08. Eat You Alive
09. The People Vs…
10. Catching Fire
Sum 41 2019 Tour Dates:
04/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah State Fairpark
04/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Big Surf Waterpark
04/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
05/01 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room
05/02 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock
05/04 – Orlando, FL @ The Abby
05/05 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room
05/06 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
05/08 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues Parish
05/12 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
05/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
05/21 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
05/22 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Phantasy
05/25 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter
05/26 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
07/12 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
07/13 – Thornville, OH @ Legend Valley *
07/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *
07/15 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
07/17 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *
07/20 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater *
07/23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *
07/24 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheatre *
07/26 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
07/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *
07/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *
09/29 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life festival
10/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock festival
* = Rockstar Energy Drink Disrupt Touring Festival