Sum 41 announce new album, Order in Decline, release “Out for Blood”: Stream

Sum 41, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan

Sum 41 have announced that they will release a new album, Order in Decline, on July 19th via Hopeless Records. They’ve also unleashed the first single, “Out for Blood” (watch the video below).

Order in Decline is the follow-up to 2016’s 13 Voices, which marked a comeback of sorts for the Canadian punk-rock band after frontman Deryck Whibley was hospitalized for severe alcoholism in 2014. That album also marked the return of guitarist Dave Baksh, after he had left the band in 2006.



The new album features lyrics that reflect the social and political turmoil in the United States and Canada over the past few years, with Whibley explaining in a press release, “The last thing I wanted to do was write a social or political protest record, and Order In Decline is not that. It’s also very hard not to have feelings about everything that’s going on in the world.”

Sum 41 will embark on a US tour that includes headlining shows and a run of dates on the inaugural Rockstar Energy Drink Disrupt touring festival. See the full list of dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Pre-orders for the new album are available here.

Order in Decline Artwork:

Order in Decline Tracklist:

01. Turning Away

02. Out for Blood

03. The New Sensation

04. A Death in the Family

05. Heads Will Roll

06. 45 (A Matter of Time)

07. Never There

08. Eat You Alive

09. The People Vs…

10. Catching Fire

Sum 41 2019 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah State Fairpark

04/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Big Surf Waterpark

04/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

05/01 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

05/02 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

05/04 – Orlando, FL @ The Abby

05/05 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room

05/06 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

05/08 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues Parish

05/12 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

05/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

05/21 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

05/22 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Phantasy

05/25 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter

05/26 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

07/12 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

07/13 – Thornville, OH @ Legend Valley *

07/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *

07/15 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

07/17 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

07/20 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater *

07/23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

07/24 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

07/26 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

07/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

07/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

09/29 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life festival

10/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock festival

* = Rockstar Energy Drink Disrupt Touring Festival