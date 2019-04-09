Summerfest reveals massive 2019 lineup

Bon Iver (Ben Kaye), The Lonely Island, Brandi Carlile (Kaye)

Summerfest bills itself as being “the world’s largest music festival,” with upwards of 850,000 people expected to descend on Milwaukee’s Henry Maier Festival Park to watch 800 acts perform across 12 stages over the course of the festival’s 11-day run (June 26th-30th and July 2nd-7th).

Each night, the American Family Insurance Amphitheater will serve as the festival’s main stage, featuring headlining performances from Wisconsin’s own Bon Iver, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Lionel Richie, Death Cab For Cutie, Jennifer Lopez, and Michael McDonald. Plus, Willie Nelson will present his Outlaw Music Festival with a lineup featuring Phil Lesh, The Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, Counting Crows, and Dawes. To close the festival, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and ScHoolboy Q will team up for a special one-off performance.

Meanwhile, the festival’s ground stage lineup promises Brandi Carlile, The National, The Lonely Island, Lizzo, CHVRCHES, Courtney Barnett, Chaka Khan, Jimmy Eat World, Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, The Roots, Ludacris, Vic Mensa, First Aid Kit, Dashboard Confessional, X, Guided By Voices, Andrew W.K., Sego, and The Beths.

Also playing are Foreigner, Jason Mraz, Young the Giant, Walk the Moon, The Head and the Heart, Sublime with Rome, Big Gigantic, Atmosphere, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Allman Betts Band, Dispatch, Neon Trees, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Reverend Horton Heart, Elle King, Daya, Matisyahu, Dumpstaphunk, Brother Ali, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Hanson, Chelsea Cutler, Dark Star Orchestra, Ozomatli, and Royal Tusk, among many others.

Tickets to Summerfest are now on sale through the festival’s website (note: tickets to the amphitheater shows are sold separately).