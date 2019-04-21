Tame Impala brings out ASAP Rocky for “Sundress”, “LSD” at Coachella: Watch

ASAP Rocky and Tame Impala (photo by Debi Del Grande)

The second weekend of Coachella has featured a few surprises to separate itself from the California festival’s first run. Not only did Kanye West join Kid Cudi for an unexpected Kids See Ghost collaboration, but last night also saw ASAP Rocky come out during Tame Impala’s headlining performance to deliver a pair of tracks with the psych rockers.

From backstage, Rocky interrupted Tame’s “Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind?”. Stepping out to a cheering crowd, the NYC MC sent the band into “Sundress”, his 2018 track that samples the Innerspeaker cut. Saying he wanted to “do some psychedelic shit,” Rocky then went into “LSD” off At.Long.Last.ASAP, which saw Kevin Parker providing backing vocals.

Watch the full performance below via Reddit.

