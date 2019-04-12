Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Tame Impala release new single “Borderline”: Stream

The track was previously debuted on Saturday Night Live

by
on April 12, 2019, 12:03am
0 comments
image

Tame Impala's Top 5 Music

image

Pond Brings New Album 'Tasmania'

image

Box of Crap: SWMRS Dive

image

Arcade Fire's Best Songs

image

Tour Stop: John Mayer, Blaqk

 

Tame Impala have the promotional rollout for their highly anticipated new album down to a science. A week before their big Saturday Night Live debut — bam!, drop their first single in four years with “Patience”. Then when they get to SNL — pow!, premiere another new song live. Now, on the eve of their big headlining Coachella performance — wham!, serve up the studio version of that track, “Borderline”.

The latest taste of Kevin Parker’s expected follow-up to 2015’s Currents, “Borderline” is a psychedelic disco dance towards oblivion. “Will I be known and loved?/ Is there one that I trust?” Parks asks on the key-stretching refrain. “Starting to sober up/ Has it been long enough?/ Will I be known and loved?”

Take a listen below.

Tame Impala will headline Coachella this weekend; you can catch their set on the event’s YouTube live stream beginning at 11:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, April 13th. For last minute passes and tickets to other fests Tame is playing this summer, head here.

“Borderline” Artwork:

kevin parker tame impala borderline single artwork

Previous Story
The Chemical Brothers unleash new album No Geography: Stream
Next Story
Intellexual (Nico Segal and Nate Fox) release self-titled debut album: Stream
No comments