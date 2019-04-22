Tame Impala announce North American summer tour

Fresh off their two headlining Coachella performances, Tame Impala have announced a new round of North American tour dates for the summer.

This latest trek officially commences July 26th at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage. Mastermind Kevin Parker will then take his psych rock project to New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Mann Center in Philadelphia, and Washington, DC’s The Anthem at the end of August. Previously announced festival gigs like Lollapalooza, Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival, Norway’s Oya Festival, and Pukkelpop in Belgium are also part of the band’s itinerary.



(Read: Tame Impala Leave Fans Starving for New LP at Coachella 2019)

Tame Impala’s upcoming gigs follow the release of two singles, “Patience” and “Borderline”, and an appearance on Saturday Night Live last month. Despite a full live schedule, Parker recently said he’s under no rigid timeline to complete a new album, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2015’s Currents.

“I like to think that the album is its own thing,” Parker explained. “I wouldn’t want in 20 years to be listening to an album I made now and think that I finished it for any deadline or any particular reason. It was finished because it was finished.”

Consult the full schedule below. Tickets for the new gigs go on sale this Friday, April 26th via LiveNation, and you can find passes for all of Tame’s upcoming shows here. You can also prep for the concerts (while supporting your favorite independent music publication, Consequence of Sound) by grabbing the band’s past vinyl releases here.

Tame Impala 2019 Tour Dates:

05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

05/03 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

05/07 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

05/11 – Guadalajara, ME @ Corona Capital Festival

05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/01 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/05 – Gotenberg, SE @ Garden

06/06 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide

06/08 – London, UK @ 02 Arena

06/21 – Sheebel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/22 – Neuhausen ob eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/24 – Blackpool, UK @ Empress Ballroom

06/26 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/26 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

07/19-21 – Wooyung, AU @ Splendour In The Grass

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/27-28 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

08/01-04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/13 – Berlin, DE @ Parkbühne Wuhlheide

08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Fest

08/09 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/14 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/15 – Rennes, FR @ La Route Du Rock

08/16 – Walibi Holland, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

08/24 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

Watch Tame Impala perform “Borderline” at Coachella: