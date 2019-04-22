Tame Impala announce North American summer tour

Fresh off their two headlining Coachella performances, Tame Impala have announced a new round of North American tour dates for the summer.
This latest trek officially commences July 26th at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage. Mastermind Kevin Parker will then take his psych rock project to New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Mann Center in Philadelphia, and Washington, DC’s The Anthem at the end of August. Previously announced festival gigs like Lollapalooza, Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival, Norway’s Oya Festival, and Pukkelpop in Belgium are also part of the band’s itinerary.
Tame Impala’s upcoming gigs follow the release of two singles, “Patience” and “Borderline”, and an appearance on Saturday Night Live last month. Despite a full live schedule, Parker recently said he’s under no rigid timeline to complete a new album, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2015’s Currents.
“I like to think that the album is its own thing,” Parker explained. “I wouldn’t want in 20 years to be listening to an album I made now and think that I finished it for any deadline or any particular reason. It was finished because it was finished.”
Consult the full schedule below. Tickets for the new gigs go on sale this Friday, April 26th via LiveNation, and you can find passes for all of Tame’s upcoming shows here. You can also prep for the concerts (while supporting your favorite independent music publication, Consequence of Sound) by grabbing the band’s past vinyl releases here.
Tame Impala 2019 Tour Dates:
05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
05/03 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
05/07 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater
05/11 – Guadalajara, ME @ Corona Capital Festival
05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/01 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
06/05 – Gotenberg, SE @ Garden
06/06 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide
06/08 – London, UK @ 02 Arena
06/21 – Sheebel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/22 – Neuhausen ob eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/24 – Blackpool, UK @ Empress Ballroom
06/26 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/26 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
07/19-21 – Wooyung, AU @ Splendour In The Grass
07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/27-28 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
08/01-04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/13 – Berlin, DE @ Parkbühne Wuhlheide
08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Fest
08/09 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/14 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/15 – Rennes, FR @ La Route Du Rock
08/16 – Walibi Holland, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
08/24 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
Watch Tame Impala perform “Borderline” at Coachella: