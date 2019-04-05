Tash Sultana shares new single “Can’t Buy Happiness”: Stream

Tash Sultana in the "Can't Buy Happiness" video

Tash Sultana’s ability to blend reggae grooves with a uniquely alt-psych vibe is what made them one of last year’s breakout artists. It won them spots on both our Top Songs and Top Albums of the years lists as well as an Artist of the Month designation, after all. But the Australian musician can also handle a barefooted acoustic jam just as well, as Sultana proves on their new single, “Can’t Buy Happiness”.

We heard hints of this on Flow State tracks like “Harvest Love” and “Pink Moon”, but “Can’t Buy Happiness” operates on a different level. At first, it floats on like a ’90s folk-R&B track, only to find itself elevated by the approach of bracing strings and the sudden explosion into the atmosphere that occurs over the final third.



(Read: Top 10 Albums from Mom + Pop Music)

As Sultana explained in a press release,

“Here’s a little piece quite unlike the others. See I used to write music like this all the time, but I feel like it wasn’t the right moment to release it. My head’s in a different place and my ears are as well. I guess this is what happens when you’re feeling good within”.

The track comes with an accompanying video from director Dara Munnis, who’s also served as Sultana’s longtime tour photographer and videographer. The clip recreates the the time Munnis first heard Sultana perform “Can’t Buy Happiness” in a dressing room shower inside Vancouver’s Thunderbird Arena — with one explosive difference. Check it out below.

Sultana has a number of tour dates on the horizon, including a May North American trek and stops at festivals like Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, BottleRock Napa Valley, and Spain’s Mad Cool. Get tickets here.