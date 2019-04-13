Matthew Rhys and Tatiana Maslany to lead HBO’s Perry Mason

Matthew Rhys and Tatiana Maslany

Matthew Rhys and Tatiana Maslany are returning to television.

According to Deadline, the two Emmy winners have signed on to lead HBO’s limited series reimagining of the iconic Perry Mason legal drama as originally conceived by author Erie Stanley Gardner. Rhys has the titular role as the legendary criminal defense lawyer, while Maslany will play the powerful radio evangelist Sister Alice.



Written and executive produced by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, who will also serve as showrunners, the new series takes place in 1932 Los Angeles, a time when the city blossoms amidst an unforgiving Great Depression. Behind all the glitz and the glam, however, is a child kidnapping that will change Mason’s life and career forever.

Rhys is coming off of FX’s The Americans, which ended its incredible six-season run last May and secured him a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actor. While Maslany is similarly following up her iconic role in Orphan Black, which wrapped in 2017, and also nabbed her a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actress among other accolades.

The history is strong with this IP. The original CBS series was Hollywood’s first weekly, one-hour program for TV, and went on to become one of the longest-running and most successful legal dramas of the medium. Raymond Burr originally portrayed Mason in the series, which ran from September 21, 1957, to May 22, 1966.

Revisit the original series’ theme below.