Tayla Parx shares new album We Need to Talk: Stream

Tayla Parx, photo by Madeleine Dalla

After becoming one of the most successful female songwriters in half a decade, Tayla Parx is completing her breakout as a solo artist. The budding pop star has released her new full-length project, We Need to Talk, via Atlantic Records. Stream it in full below.

Parx grew to an industry-wide favorite writing songs for the likes of Janelle Monáe (“Pynk”, “I Like That”), Anderson .Paak (“Tints”), and BTS (“Mic Drop”); she became the first female songwriter to have three simultaneous Top 10 singles thanks to her credits on Ariana Grande’s “7 rings” and “thank u, next”, along with Panic! at the Disco’s “High Hopes”.



For We Need to Talk, the Dallas native teamed with produced Rasool Diaz (Nicki Minaj, Teyana Taylor), Wallis Lane (Drake, Travis Scott), Pierre-Luc “PL” Rioux (David Guetta), and Wynne Bennett (Janelle Monáe, Twin Shadow), and tapped Joey Bada$$, Cautious Clay and DUCKWRTH for features. Recording took place all over the world: New York’s Greey Noise Studio, Los Angeles’ Blackwood Studios, Las Vegas’ Palms Studio, and London’s TileYard Studios.

Single “I Want You” ended up on our New Sounds playlist back in March. Now, you can hear the entirety of We Need to Talk below.

We Need to Talk Artwork:

We Need to Talk Tracklist:

01. I Want You

02. Homiesexual

03. Slow Dancing

04. Me vs. Us

05. What Can I Say (Interlude)

06. Afraid To Fall

07. Happy Birthday (Interlude)

08. We Need To Talk

09. Disconnected (feat. Cautious Clay)

10. Read Your Mind (feat. DUCKWRTH)

11. Rebound (feat Joey Bada$$)

12. What Do You Know (Interlude)

13. Dirt

14. Tomboys Have Feelings Too (Interlude)

15. Easy

Parx will support the the new release while out on the road with Lizzo this spring. Find the schedule below, and get tickets here.

Tayla Parx 2019 Tour Dates:

04/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

04/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

04/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center *

05/01 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater *

05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater *

05/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

05/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

05/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall *

05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA) *

05/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

05/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

05/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

05/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

* = w/ Lizzo