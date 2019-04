Taylor Swift, photo by David Brendan Hall

It looks like new music from Taylor Swift is on the way.

The pop singer has launched a clock on her website counting down to Friday, April 26th. That same date also appears in her Instagram bio.



Swift released her last album, Reputation, in 2017. Her next release will mark her first with Republic Records, which inked Swift to a multi-year contract late last year.

Earlier this week, Swift continued her streak of political activism by donating over $100,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project.