Taylor Swift donates $113,000 to Tennessee LGBTQ+ advocacy group

Just prior to the mid-term elections last November, Taylor Swift broke her silence and finally took part in the political process. Not only did she urge her fanbase to follow suit and vote on Election Day, she specifically backed two Democratic candidates in her home state of Tennessee who she believed reflected her values.

“I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG,” said Swift at the time. “I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

Swift has since vowed to continue being outspoken and politically active, realizing that “it actually is my responsibility to use my influence.” The mega pop star has followed through on her word today by donating $113,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project, a legislative group that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights.

As SPIN points out, a Swift-penned note about the donation was revealed on the organization’s official Facebook page on Monday. In it, the Reputation singer commended the Tennessee Equality Project’s mission, particularly highlighting the work it’s done fighting the “Slate of Hate”, a set of anti-LGBTQ+ bills currently being weighed by state lawmakers.

“I’m so inspired by the work that you do,” wrote Swift. “Specifically in organizing the recent petition of Tennesse faith leaders standing up against the ‘Slate of Hate in our state legislature.”

Some of these “Slate of Hate” bills would allow for businesses to refuse service to LGBTQ+ people, while others, such as bill SB1297, would “impose criminal penalties on transgender and nonbinary people who use restrooms and locker rooms.” Another piece of legislature being considered is the Tennessee Natural Marriage Defense Act, which seeks to overturn the 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. (For more on the troubling “Slate of Hate” bills, head to the Human Rights Campaign website.)

“Please convey my heartfelt thanks to them and accept this donation to support the work you and these leaders are doing,” added Swift. “I’m so grateful that they’re giving all people a place to worship.”

The Tennessee Equality Project in turn lauded Swift’s generosity, writing:

“[Swift] has been a long-time ally to the LGBTQ community. She sees our struggle in Tennessee and continues to add her voice with so many good people, including religious leaders, who are speaking out for love in the face of fear. Tennessee Equality Project is honored and grateful to reveal Taylor Swift has made a donation of $113,000 to support our efforts at this critical moment.”

Check out Swift’s full letter below.