Taylor Swift returns with new single “ME!” featuring Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie: Stream

Taylor Swift

The countdown is over: Taylor Swift has returned.

After teasing the world with cryptic Insta posts, tweets, and one outrageously gorgeous butterfly mural, the blockbuster pop star finally unleashed her new single, “ME!”



Featuring an assist by Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie, who’s no stranger to Swift’s catalogue, the new track finds the Nashville star with considerably more color than her previous black-and-white aesthetic for 2017’s Reputation.

It helps, of course, that she’s paired the summery soon-to-be-smash with another jaw-dropping music video, one that’ll undoubtedly break another YouTube record in, oh, five, four, three, two…

“ME!” is the first track off Swift’s forthcoming seventh album and first release with Republic Records, which inked Swift to a multi-year contract late last year.