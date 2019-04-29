Tenacious D add new dates to 2019 US tour

Tenacious D

In the fall, Tenacious D released an animated film and its accompanying album of the same name, Post-Apocalypto. Now, the duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass have extended their supporting 2019 tour with almost a dozen new performances in October.

The new dates include three-night runs in Texas and California, two nights in Oklahoma, and one-off shows in New Orleans, Reno, and Phoenix.



Throughout “Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto The Tour 2019”, the comedic rock act will be joined by country band Wynchester, which features Kyle Gass Band singer Mike Bray and Tenacious D guitarist John Konesky.

Information about pre-sale tickets will be released via Tenacious D’s social media channels on Wednesday, May 1st. The general on-sale for these October shows begin on Friday, May 3rd, at 10 a.m. local, and you can always finds tickets while supporting Consequence of Sound here.

Tenacious D 2019 Tour Dates:

06/01 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena, Wembley

06/02 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena, Wembley

06/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

06/05 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

06/06 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/08 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/09 – Nürburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/10 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

07/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater (with the Colorado Symphony)

07/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

07/28 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

07/30 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

07/31 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

08/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

09/28 – Rio de Janerio, Brazil @ Rock In Rio

10/01 – Bogotá, Colombia @ El Campin Stadium ^

10/15 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

10/16 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

10/17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

10/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/21 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/26 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre

10/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

^ = w/ Foo Fighters and Weezer

Revisit the first part of Post-Apocalypto, “Hope”, below.