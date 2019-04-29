Tenacious D add new dates to 2019 US tour

In the fall, Tenacious D released an animated film and its accompanying album of the same name, Post-Apocalypto. Now, the duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass have extended their supporting 2019 tour with almost a dozen new performances in October.
The new dates include three-night runs in Texas and California, two nights in Oklahoma, and one-off shows in New Orleans, Reno, and Phoenix.
Throughout “Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto The Tour 2019”, the comedic rock act will be joined by country band Wynchester, which features Kyle Gass Band singer Mike Bray and Tenacious D guitarist John Konesky.
Information about pre-sale tickets will be released via Tenacious D’s social media channels on Wednesday, May 1st. The general on-sale for these October shows begin on Friday, May 3rd, at 10 a.m. local, and you can always finds tickets while supporting Consequence of Sound here.
Tenacious D 2019 Tour Dates:
06/01 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena, Wembley
06/02 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena, Wembley
06/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
06/05 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
06/06 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/08 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/09 – Nürburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring
06/10 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
07/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater (with the Colorado Symphony)
07/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
07/28 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
07/30 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
07/31 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
08/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
09/28 – Rio de Janerio, Brazil @ Rock In Rio
10/01 – Bogotá, Colombia @ El Campin Stadium ^
10/15 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
10/16 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
10/17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
10/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
10/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/21 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/26 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre
10/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
^ = w/ Foo Fighters and Weezer
Revisit the first part of Post-Apocalypto, “Hope”, below.