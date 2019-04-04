Terminator: Dark Fate offers first look at new characters

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)

Tim Miller’s highly anticipated legacy sequel Terminator: Dark Fate doesn’t return from the future until November 1st. However, Paramount is already booting up the hype with six new photos they’ve dropped ahead of this afternoon’s CinemaCon panel.

The photos profile the entire ensemble cast, specifically Natalia Reyes as Dani Ramos, Mackenzie Davis as Grace, Diego Boneta as Miguel Ramos, Gabriel Luna as The Terminator, Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, and Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800.



We’re particularly loving Davis’ look, which seems to echo the military fatigues that Hamilton wore towards the end of T2: Judgment Day. Though, we also dig that Hamilton continues to rock those aviators, all but confirming she’ll be as militant as ever.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures) Linda Hamilton in Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures) Diego Boneta in Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures) Gabriel Luna in Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures) Mackenzie Davis in Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures) Natalia Reyes in Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)

As previously reported, Dark Fate was written by David Goyer and will serve as a direct sequel to Judgment Day. Series creator James Cameron serves as a producer and also lent a helping hand in the writer’s room. Junkie XL will be doing the score.