First trailer for The Addams Family riffs on Stephen King: Watch

Wednesday and Morticia in The Addams Family

You had me at The Addams Family, but you truly had me at The Addams Family starring Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Charlize Theron (Morticia), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Finn Wolfhard (Pugsley), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), and Bette Midler (Grandmama).

While that’s certainly the hook of MGM’s computer-animated reboot from Sausage Party directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, the teaser trailer suggests the franchise hasn’t lost any of its spooky spirits or wacky wits. There’s even a Stephen King nod!

Still, Barry Sonnefield set the bar high with his ’90s blockbusters, enough that some fans even prefer them to the original TV series, which means there’s a lot riding on the magic of this cast. At the very least, it looks to be far superior to the Broadway flop.

Watch the trailer below.

The Addams Family arrives in the thick of the witching season on October 11th.